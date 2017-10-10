FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, top defence officials, discuss North Korea options - White House
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 9 days ago

Trump, top defence officials, discuss North Korea options - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met on Tuesday with his top defence officials for a briefing and discussion on options to respond to any North Korean aggression or if necessary to prevent Pyongyang from threatening the United States and its allies with nuclear weapons, the White House said in a statement.

Trump was briefed by Secretary of Defence James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford at a meeting of members of his national security team, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

