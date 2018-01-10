Trump, of possibility of talks with North Korea, says - 'Who knows where it leads?'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed the possibility of U.S. talks with North Korea but said it was far from clear whether they would pay dividends.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Who knows where it leads?” Trump told reporters as he met members of his Cabinet at the White House.

The White House said earlier that Trump told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that the United States was willing to talk to North Korea at the appropriate time and under the right circumstances.

Trump said Moon told him the initial South Korean talks with North Korea went well.

“Hopefully it will lead to success for the world, not just for our country, but for the world. And we’ll be seeing over the next number of weeks and months what happens,” he said.