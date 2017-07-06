FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Trump to visit Slovenia, country of wife Melania's birth
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 12:47 PM / a month ago

Trump to visit Slovenia, country of wife Melania's birth

U.S. President Donald Trump walks next to First Lady Melania Trump to give a public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor, attending a meeting of EU leaders with Donald Trump in Warsaw, has invited the U.S. president to visit Slovenia and Trump has accepted the invitation, Pahor's cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

It did not say when the visit could take place.

Trump's wife Melania grew up in the town of Sevnica in Eastern Slovenia and started her modelling career in the capital Ljubljana, before moving to the United States to pursue her career.

Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.