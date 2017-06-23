FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House spokesman does not rule out Trump-Putin July meeting in Germany
June 23, 2017 / 6:53 PM / a month ago

White House spokesman does not rule out Trump-Putin July meeting in Germany

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a pen after signing the “VA Accountability Act” in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House spokesman did not rule out a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin when he was asked about reports the two leaders may hold talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Germany next month.

"To the extent that we can work with Russia to solve some problems and to cooperate, if we can find that willingness then we'd like to do it," spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by the Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

