U.S. FBI agents, after memo release, say will not let politics distract

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The association representing the nation’s FBI agents, after a controversial Republican memo was released on Friday, defended their law enforcement work and said they ”have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract“ from their mission.”

FBI Agents Association President Thomas O’Connor, in an emailed statement, said its agents were dedicated to the nation and the U.S. Constitution, adding: “The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency.”