FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#World News
February 2, 2018 / 5:39 PM / a day ago

U.S. FBI agents, after memo release, say will not let politics distract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The association representing the nation’s FBI agents, after a controversial Republican memo was released on Friday, defended their law enforcement work and said they ”have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract“ from their mission.”

FBI Agents Association President Thomas O’Connor, in an emailed statement, said its agents were dedicated to the nation and the U.S. Constitution, adding: “The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.