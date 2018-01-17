FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 5:16 PM / 2 days ago

Ex-Trump adviser Bannon subpoenaed in special counsel Russia probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury as part of a special counsel’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The New York Times, which cited a person with direct knowledge of the matter in its report, said it marked the first time Special Counsel Robert Mueller has used such a move against a member of Trump’s inner circle.

A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment on the report.

Bannon, who recently had a public falling out with Trump over comments he made to an author of a controversial book, was meeting on Tuesday with the U.S. House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee as part of its own Russia investigation.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

