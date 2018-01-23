Former FBI chief Comey interviewed by special counsel - N.Y. Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Investigators working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller interviewed former FBI Director James Comey last year, focussing on memos Comey wrote about interactions he had with President Donald Trump that unnerved him, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Trump fired Comey last May after Comey publicly confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department’s No. 2 official, then appointed Mueller to take over the investigation.

Reuters has not independently confirmed the Comey interview. Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned last week by the special counsel’s office, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.