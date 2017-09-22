FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin - Russia did not use Facebook adverts to sway U.S. election
September 22, 2017 / 9:38 AM / a month ago

Kremlin - Russia did not use Facebook adverts to sway U.S. election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with his Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia did not place adverts on Facebook Inc to try to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

U.S. lawmakers have urged the Federal Election Commission to require transparency for social media advertising after Russian entities purchased political adverts during and after the 2016 election.

“We do not know ... how to place an advert on Facebook. We have never done this, and the Russian side has never been involved in it,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya/Polina Devitt; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

