10 days ago
U.S. House votes overwhelmingly to approve new Russia sanctions
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 10 days ago

U.S. House votes overwhelmingly to approve new Russia sanctions

A rainbow shines over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 24, 2017.Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, despite President Donald Trump's objections to the legislation.

As voting continued, House members backed the measure by a margin of 388-2, with strong support from Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats. It must pass the Senate before it can be sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.

Senate leaders have not said when they might consider the House bill. The White House said the president had not yet decided whether he would sign the measure.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney

