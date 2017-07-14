FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Grassley to ask Trump Jr to testify to Senate panel - CNN
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 24 days ago

Republican Grassley to ask Trump Jr to testify to Senate panel - CNN

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches his father Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump leave the stage on the night of the Iowa Caucus in Des Moines, Iowa U.S. February 1, 2016.Jim Bourg/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, planned to send a letter on Thursday to Donald Trump Jr to ask him to testify before his committee in a public session, CNN reported.

Trump Jr, son of Republican President Donald Trump, disclosed this week that he had a meeting with a Russia lawyer who sought to provide damaging information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Editing by Franklin Paul

