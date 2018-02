MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters on Friday he was not yet familiar with a U.S. indictments of Russian nationals accused of interfering with U.S. elections.

A U.S. federal grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities on Friday.

“We have not yet familiarised ourselves (with the indictments),” Peskov said in a response to a request for comment from Reuters.