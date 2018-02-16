FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 7:12 PM / a day ago

Russia calls U.S. allegations of election meddling absurd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allegations by the United States that Russian nationals interfered in U.S. elections are absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

A U.S. federal grand jury on Friday indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities accused of interfering with U.S. elections and political processes.

“13 people interfered in the U.S. elections?! 13 against an intelligence services budget of billions? Against intelligence and counterintelligence, against the latest developments and technologies? Absurd? Yes,” Zakharova wrote in a post on Facebook.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Roche

