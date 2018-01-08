FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump could be interviewed in Special Counsel probe within weeks - Washington Post
#World News
January 8, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Trump could be interviewed in Special Counsel probe within weeks - Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Special counsel Robert Mueller has told President Donald Trump’s legal team that his office is likely to seek an interview with the U.S. leader as part of its Russia probe, and one could take place within weeks, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The Post, citing a person close to Trump, said an interview on some limited portion of questions was possible within the next several weeks. Mueller brought up the issue of interviewing Trump during a meeting with the president’s lawyers in late December, the Post reported.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

