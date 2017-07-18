FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
U.S. Senate intel panel wants to interview everyone at Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 19 days ago

U.S. Senate intel panel wants to interview everyone at Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday that wanted to interview President Donald Trump's son, campaign chairman and everyone else who was at a meeting last year with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

"Sure, sure," the committee's Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, told reporters when asked if he wanted the committee to call in the attendees.

Senator Mark Warner, the panel's Democratic vice chairman, also said the committee wanted to see everyone who had been at the meeting.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.