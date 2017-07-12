FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
Kremlin 'has nothing to do' with Russian lawyer who contacted Trump's team
#World News
July 12, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 25 days ago

Kremlin 'has nothing to do' with Russian lawyer who contacted Trump's team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin has never been in touch with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya who met a group of U.S. President Donald Trump's associates last year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have already said we are absolutely unaware of this story, we have never been in contact with this lawyer ... She has nothing to do whatsoever with us," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Trump's eldest son eagerly agreed last year to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have damaging information about Democratic White House rival Hillary Clinton as part of Moscow's official support for his father, according to emails released on Tuesday.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

