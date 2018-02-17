Moscow says no evidence behind U.S. indictment of Russians for alleged election meddling

MOSCOW (Reuters) - No evidence is behind the U.S. indictment of Russian nationals for alleged election interference and Moscow has given multiple explanations on what Washington called “Russian meddling efforts”, RIA news agency cited the Russian presidential envoy as saying on Saturday.

The office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies, including the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, known for its trolling on social media.