Kushner interviewed by House intelligence panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, was questioned for nearly three hours on Tuesday by members of a House of Representatives intelligence panel investigating possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

"I found him to be straightforward and forthcoming. He wanted to answer every question that we had," Republican Representative Mike Conaway said.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said Kushner and his lawyer were receptive to coming back for additional questioning. "It was a very productive session," Schiff said.