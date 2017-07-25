Kushner interviewed by House intelligence panel

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 10 days ago

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner (R), passing behind U.S. Representative Mike Conaway (R-TX) (L) and Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) (2nd L, back to camera), departs after a closed-door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 25, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, was questioned for nearly three hours on Tuesday by members of a House of Representatives intelligence panel investigating possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

"I found him to be straightforward and forthcoming. He wanted to answer every question that we had," Republican Representative Mike Conaway said.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said Kushner and his lawyer were receptive to coming back for additional questioning. "It was a very productive session," Schiff said.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Walsh

