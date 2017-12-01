Kushner told Flynn to contact Russians last year - NBC News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, directed Michael Flynn, then a Trump adviser, to contact Russian officials around Dec. 22 about a UN resolution regarding Israel, NBC News reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner arrives prior to the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Flynn, who later briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser, pleaded guilty earlier on Friday to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia’s ambassador, and prosecutors said he consulted with a senior official in Trump’s presidential transition team before speaking to the envoy.