FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#World News
February 2, 2018 / 5:12 PM / a day ago

Republican U.S. Senator McCain slams Trump, others for 'partisan sideshows'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain on Friday strongly criticized President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, for attacking the FBI and the Department of Justice amid the federal government’s Russia probe, saying such attacks only help strengthen Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him,” McCain said in a statement. He was referring to the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.