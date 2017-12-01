FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kushner, former Trump adviser McFarland spoke with Flynn about Russia contacts - CNN
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 10:35 PM / in 19 hours

Kushner, former Trump adviser McFarland spoke with Flynn about Russia contacts - CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former adviser K.T. McFarland were the Trump transition officials who spoke to former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn about his contacts with Russian officials, CNN reported Friday.

White House Senior adviser Jared Kushner attends bilateral meetings held by U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

McFarland went on to serve in the Trump White House and has been nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to Singapore. CNN also reported she met with investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking at contacts between Russians and the Trump administration.

Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by David Alexander

Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by David Alexander
