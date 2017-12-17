FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says not considering firing U.S. special counsel Mueller
December 17, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 2 days ago

Trump says not considering firing U.S. special counsel Mueller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, when asked on Sunday if he was considering firing U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller, told reporters, “No. I‘m not.”

Democratic lawmakers in recent days have expressed concern that Trump might fire Mueller, who is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether Trump or anyone on his team colluded with Moscow. Russia denies meddling in the election and Trump has denied any collusion.

Reporting by Jan Pytalski; Editing by Paul Simao

