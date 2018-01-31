FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World News
January 31, 2018 / 8:36 PM / a day ago

U.S. House Republican Nunes calls FBI objections to memo 'spurious'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Wednesday called objections from the FBI and Justice Department to the public release of a Republican memo alleging anti-Trump bias in the Russia probe “spurious.”

“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies,” Nunes, a Republican, said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.