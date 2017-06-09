FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Trump says Comey testimony showed 'no obstruction'
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 7:17 PM / 2 months ago

Trump says Comey testimony showed 'no obstruction'

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said testimony by former FBI chief James Comey showed that he had not attempted to obstruct justice in conversations the two officials held.

"Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the White House rose garden. "He's a leaker but we want to get back to running our great country," Trump said of Comey.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.