4 days ago
Russia bill reaffirms Trump's commitment to ongoing sanctions - Pence
August 2, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 4 days ago

Russia bill reaffirms Trump's commitment to ongoing sanctions - Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence gestures during a speech at Adriatic Charter Summit in Podgorica, Montenegro, August 2, 2017.Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump feels the Russia sanctions bill he signed into law on Wednesday "on balance" reaffirms his commitment to ongoing sanctions, despite frustration that it limits his authority on foreign affairs, Vice President Mike Pence said.

"President Trump believes whatever frustration that we feel for Congress limiting his authority to conduct foreign affairs that on balance this legislation reaffirms the president's strong commitment to ongoing sanctions with Russia to make it clear that their destabilising behaviours are not acceptable to the United States," Pence told Fox News Channel.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann

