MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s diary does not at the moment feature a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at an APEC summit in Vietnam next month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

However, Putin’s timetable of bilateral meetings at the summit is still being finalised, Peskov told a regular conference call with reporters.