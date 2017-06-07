FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: No date for Putin-Trump meeting, media likely to be excluded - Izvestia
June 7, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 2 months ago

Kremlin: No date for Putin-Trump meeting, media likely to be excluded - Izvestia

FILE PHOTO: A combination of file photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 15, 2016 and U.S. President Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016.Ivan Sekretarev/Pool/Lucas Jackson/File Photos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said there was still no firm date set for the first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but that if it did happen the media were likely to be excluded, the Izvestia newspaper said on Wednesday.

It cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that the meeting would probably happen at some point during the G20 summit in Germany in July, but that no firm arrangement had yet been reached.

Peskov said there were currently no plans for any media statement to be issued after the meeting.

"There will just be the meeting," Izvestia quoted Peskov as saying.

Putin and Trump agreed in a phone call last month to try to organise a face-to-face meeting around the time of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

