MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was up to Washington and not Moscow to improve ties between the two countries.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Speaking to a group of Russian media executives, Putin said U.S. allegations that Russia had meddled in the U.S. presidential election were nonsense. He said he hoped Washington would realise the allegations were harming U.S. interests.