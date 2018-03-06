Putin says Russians accused of U.S. election meddling could be prosecuted in Russia - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russian nationals accused by the United States of election tampering could be prosecuted in Russia if they were found to have broken Russian law, the TASS news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a conference of the Russian transport workers' union in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

The office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three firms last month with interfering in the 2016 presidential vote as part of what it called a conspiracy to support Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton.