February 1, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Republican memo on Russia probe to be released Friday - White House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A memo drafted by congressional Republicans alleging bias against President Donald Trump at the FBI will be released on Friday, a senior White House official said.

The official said it was expected to be released by the House Intelligence Committee, which had already voted to make it public. It was not clear whether there may be some redactions given national security concerns raised by the FBI or whether the committee may need to vote on its release again given alterations made by the committee’s chairman, Devin Nunes.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

