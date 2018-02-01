Republican memo a bid to ensure FBI surveillance conducted correctly - U.S. House Speaker

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday a Republican-drafted memo on FBI surveillance was not an indictment of the law enforcement agency or the Justice Department but a legitimate effort to make sure FBI surveillance is conducted correctly.

“If American civil liberties were abused, then that needs to come to light so that that doesn’t happen again,” Ryan told a gathering of fellow Republican lawmakers. “This memo is not an indictment of the FBI, of the Department of Justice.”

Democrats have cast the Republican memo as a tool to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal probe into potential collusion between Republican President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia and whether Trump has tried to obstruct the investigation.