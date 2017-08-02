FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 4 days ago

Trump calls Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after John Kelly was sworn in as White House Chief of Staff in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2017.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the Russia sanctions legislation he signed into law "significantly flawed" and urged Congress to not use the measure to hinder U.S. efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict with its European allies.

"While I favour tough measures to punish and deter aggressive and destabilising behaviour by Iran, North Korea, and Russia, this legislation is significantly flawed," the Republican president said in a statement. "In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

