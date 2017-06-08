Democrat Schiff says Comey testimony evidence of Trump interference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said on Thursday that former FBI Director Jim Comey's testimony was evidence that President Donald Trump intended to interfere and possibly obstruct the agency's Russia probe.

"In my view, this testimony constitutes evidence of an intention to interfere or potentially obstruct at least a portion of the Russia investigation, if not more," Schiff said in a statement after Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.