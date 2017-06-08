FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Schiff says Comey testimony evidence of Trump interference
June 8, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 2 months ago

Democrat Schiff says Comey testimony evidence of Trump interference

FILE PHOTO - House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters about the appointment of a Special Counsel in the Russia investigations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2017.Zach Gibson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said on Thursday that former FBI Director Jim Comey's testimony was evidence that President Donald Trump intended to interfere and possibly obstruct the agency's Russia probe.

"In my view, this testimony constitutes evidence of an intention to interfere or potentially obstruct at least a portion of the Russia investigation, if not more," Schiff said in a statement after Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

