U.S. Senate Intelligence chairman - Indictments do not change panel's investigation
October 30, 2017 / 8:58 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

U.S. Senate Intelligence chairman - Indictments do not change panel's investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said on Monday that indictments announced by Special Counsel Robert Mueller do not change anything regarding his panel’s investigation of potential Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

“It doesn’t change anything with our investigation,” Burr said in a statement. “We received documents from and had interest in two of the individuals named, but clearly the criminal charges put them in the Special Counsel’s purview.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

