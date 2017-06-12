FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Attorney General Sessions to testify in public hearing

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions waits to address the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 6, 2017.Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in a public hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the committee chairman said in a statement.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Sessions requested the open setting because "he believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him."

Sessions' interactions with Russian officials during President Donald Trump's presidential campaign have come under scrutiny by the committee and federal investigators.

Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

