U.S., Russian envoys to discuss Ukraine soon - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian following their meeting in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that the United States’ special representative on Ukraine, Kurt Volker, would soon meet a senior aide to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov, who earlier discussed the Ukraine crisis and other hot international issues with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, did not say when Volker, a former U.S. envoy to NATO, would meet the Russian aide, Vladislav Surkov.

Lavrov said Tillerson had asked him during their discussions on the sidelines of a conference in Manila about Russia’s measures taken in retaliation for a new round of U.S. economic sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the U.S. presidential election.

“He was primarily interested ... in details of those decisions that we grudgingly made in response to the law on anti-Russian sanctions,” Lavrov said.