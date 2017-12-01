Timeline - U.S. prosecutors lay out Flynn's dealings with Russian ambassador

(Reuters) - The legal document charging Michael Flynn with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation lays out a chronology of events connected with the offence that the former U.S. national security adviser pleaded guilty to on Friday.

National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Here is a timeline based on the document, known as a statement of the offence, and events at the time. The document was drafted by prosecutors working on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of ties between President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russia.

The period covered includes the presidential transition that followed Trump’s election victory on Nov. 8, 2016, and the first few months of his presidency: