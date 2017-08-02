FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia U.N. envoy says U.S. sanctions will not change Moscow
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 2 months ago

Russia U.N. envoy says U.S. sanctions will not change Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia are inevitably harming bilateral relations but will not change Russian policy, Russia’s United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

“Some U.S. officials were saying that this is a bill that might encourage Russia to cooperate with the United States; to me that’s a strange sort of encouragement,” he told reporters. “Those who invented this bill, if they were thinking they might change our policy, they were wrong.”

“They should have known better, that we do not bend, we do not break,” he said. “It is harming our relations inevitably but we will be working in the conditions that exist in the hope it will turn one day.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

