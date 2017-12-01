FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Flynn's Russia plea implicates Flynn alone
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 4:58 PM / in a day

White House says Flynn's Russia plea implicates Flynn alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The guilty plea entered by former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn to a charge of lying to the FBI implicates Flynn alone, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

“Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn,” said Ty Cobb, a White House attorney.

“The false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year,” Cobb said, adding that the plea “clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion” of the Office of the Special Counsel’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential collusion by Trump’s campaign.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and James Oliphant

