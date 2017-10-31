FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump campaign gave Papadopoulos emails to special counsel - White House
October 31, 2017 / 7:16 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Trump campaign gave Papadopoulos emails to special counsel - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday the Trump campaign provided the special counsel investigating ties between it and Russia with emails involving George Papadopoulos, a campaign adviser who has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials.

George Papadopoulos (3rd L) appears in a photograph released on Donald Trump's social media accounts with a headline stating that the scene was of his campaign's national security meeting in Washington, D.C. U.S. on March 31, 2016 and published April 1, 2016. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS

“I think that Papadopoulos is an example of actually someone doing the wrong thing while the president’s campaign did the right thing,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. “All of his emails were voluntarily provided to the special counsel by the campaign and that is what led to the process and the place that we’re in right now with the campaign fully cooperating and helping with that,” she told a news briefing.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

