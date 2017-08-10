FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he has not thought about firing Russia probe special counsel
August 10, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in 2 months

Trump says he has not thought about firing Russia probe special counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with Vice President Mike Pence at his side at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has not given any thought to the possibility of firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Speaking to reporters at his New Jersey golf club, Trump also said he was surprised by the FBI raid last month of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, adding that it sent a “strong signal.”

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese

