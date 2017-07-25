FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
July 25, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 10 days ago

Trump says he's 'very disappointed in Jeff Sessions' - WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (not pictured) attend a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was disappointed in Attorney General Jeff Sessions but he declined to say if he would fire him, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I’m very disappointed in Jeff Sessions,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Trump also downplayed the importance of Sessions' early endorsement of him during the 2016 presidential campaign. “It’s not like a great loyal thing about the endorsement,” he said.

Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

