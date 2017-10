FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump responds to reporter's questions on his return to the White House, Washington, DC, U.S., from a week at the UN General Assembly and the weekend at his Bedminster New Jersey Golf Club, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Football League should bar players from kneeling while the national anthem is played during games, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in his fifth consecutive day of comments over such controversial demonstrations.

“The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!” Trump wrote.