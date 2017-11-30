White House says Tillerson still in charge at State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Rex Tillerson remains the U.S. secretary of state despite reports of his upcoming departure, and that there are no changes at this time.

“As the President just said, ‘Rex is here.’ There are no personnel announcements at this time. Secretary Tillerson continues to lead the State Department and the entire cabinet is focused on completing this incredibly successful first year of President Trump’s administration,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders in a statement.