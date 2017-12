WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rex Tillerson will remain as U.S. secretary of state, the White House spokeswoman said on Thursday, amid reports Tillerson will be removed in favour of Mike Pompeo, who is currently CIA director.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks to members of the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“When the president loses confidence in someone, they will no longer serve here,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said when asked about reports of a staff shake up.