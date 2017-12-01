FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump, on Twitter, says Tillerson will remain as top U.S. diplomat
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in 21 hours

Trump, on Twitter, says Tillerson will remain as top U.S. diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not leaving the administration, contradicting news reports that the White House was planning to replace the top U.S. diplomat.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters after meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

“The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS!,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. “He is not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!”

Reporting by David AlexanderEditing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.