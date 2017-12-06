FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'You're wrong', Tillerson says of reports he will be fired
December 6, 2017 / 12:48 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

'You're wrong', Tillerson says of reports he will be fired

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said there was no truth in reports that the White House had a plan to fire him and replace him with CIA chief Mike Pompeo.

“This is a narrative that keeps coming up about every six weeks and I would say you need to get some new sources because your story keeps being wrong,” he told reporters at NATO.

He declined to go into detail on plans to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem but said President Donald Trump was committed to the Middle East peace process and working on “new approaches.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

