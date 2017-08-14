FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says issues of U.S. trade and North Korea are not connected
August 14, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 2 months ago

China says issues of U.S. trade and North Korea are not connected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday the issues of U.S. trade and North Korea are not connected and there is no future in a trade war between China and the United States.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular press briefing.

President Donald Trump on Monday will order his top trade adviser to determine whether to investigate Chinese trade practices that force U.S. firms operating in China to turn over intellectual property, senior administration officials have said.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina

