Trump administration official - no formal plans to enact a 'reciprocal tax'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has no formal plans to enact a “reciprocal tax,” a Trump administration official said Tuesday, contradicting President Donald Trump’s comments.

Trump said Monday the United States would “charge countries outside of our country... We’re going to be doing very much a reciprocal tax and you’ll be hearing about that during the week.” The administration official said Tuesday “there is nothing formal in the works right now” on reciprocal taxes. The official suggested Trump was trying to reiterate his long-standing support for a reciprocal tax.