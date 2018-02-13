FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Trump administration official - no formal plans to enact a 'reciprocal tax'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has no formal plans to enact a “reciprocal tax,” a Trump administration official said Tuesday, contradicting President Donald Trump’s comments.

Trump said Monday the United States would “charge countries outside of our country... We’re going to be doing very much a reciprocal tax and you’ll be hearing about that during the week.” The administration official said Tuesday “there is nothing formal in the works right now” on reciprocal taxes. The official suggested Trump was trying to reiterate his long-standing support for a reciprocal tax.

Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

