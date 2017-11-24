FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. adjusts military support to partners in Syria - White House
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 10:05 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S. adjusts military support to partners in Syria - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump informed Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan in a call on Friday that Washington is adjusting military support to partners on the ground in Syria, the White House said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House for Palm Beach, in Washington D.C., U.S. November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Turkey’s presidency had previously reported that the United States would not supply weapons to Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria.

The Turkish presidency also said that Washington had agreed to fight “terrorist organisations” with Ankara, including the Islamic State militant group, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen network.

A description of the call provided by the White House did not specifically mention PKK, the YPG or the Gulen network, but it did say the two leaders also discussed the purchase of military equipment from the United States.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
