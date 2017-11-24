FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey and U.S. agreed to fight 'terrorist organisations' together - Turkish presidency
November 24, 2017 / 9:05 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Turkey and U.S. agreed to fight 'terrorist organisations' together - Turkish presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States agreed to fight all “terrorist organisations” together, including Islamic State, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen network in a phone call between their presidents, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters after the Friday prayers in Ankara, Turkey, November 24, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump also discussed recent developments in Syria, bilateral ties and a summit in Russia’s Sochi during the call, the presidency said.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson

